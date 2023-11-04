Man charged with homicide after deadly shooting in Shelby Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said they have charged a man for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Keiahtee Terrell, who was found dead near a parking lot in Shelby Park last week.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Marcus Gurley, 33, is charged with criminal homicide.

On Oct. 22 at around 7 a.m., Terrell was found shot to death in the grass of the lower tennis court parking lot. Police said during their investigation, they discovered Gurley and three friends were at the park the night before the victim was found. Terrell had reportedly agreed to meet Gurley for a fight over an ongoing dispute.

Previous Coverage Man found shot to death at Shelby Park, police investigating

Witnesses told police the two men began fighting Saturday night and fell to the ground. As they got up, Gurley allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Terrell multiple times.

Gurley was arrested on Nov. 3 and, in addition to criminal homicide, was charged with an unrelated restraining order violation. He remains in custody on a $104,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.