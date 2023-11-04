First Alert Forecast: Warming up this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will climb into the 70°s this weekend.

THIS WEEKEND:

Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s early on Saturday. While there could be an isolated patch or two of frost in eastern Middle Tennessee, that’s not overly likely.

Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy and turn warm. We’ll have less wind than on Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 60s and low 70s.

A few more clouds are expected Saturday night.

DST returns. Don't forget to change your clocks this Saturday before you go to bed. (WSMV)

Sunday looks partly cloudy and pleasant. It’ll turn warm once again -- all the way to 74° during the afternoon in Nashville.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday through Wednesday of next week will be partly cloudy and even warmer. Temperatures at night will drop into the 40s and 50s. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday will bring rain showers.

A few rain showers may linger into early Friday. Otherwise, we’ll have breaking clouds then as cooler air builds in.

