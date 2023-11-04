First Alert Forecast: Unusually warm weather returns

Temperatures will climb to the 80s next week.
Meteorologist Melanie Layden has the latest on this week's forecast.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It will be warmer this weekend with the above-average temperatures lasting into next week.

Temperatures today will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase as we head into this evening. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour tonight before bed as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end tomorrow.

Sunday will be a lot like today-- high temperatures in the 70s with lots of sun. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Unusually warm weather returns this week
This usually warm weather will stick around into early next week. Monday will be warm again with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower 80s. The sunshine will persist. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Rain showers return Thursday ahead of a cold front. Some showers will linger into Friday morning. Highs will drop into the upper 50s to about 60º by then.

