First Alert Forecast: Time change & a warmup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Above average highs are expected on Sunday and into the next work week

Overnight, skies will cloud over, and isolated light showers are possible for some. Lows will drop into the 40s. Daylight Saving Time ends tonight at 2am. Before going to sleep, remember to set your clocks back an hour!

Tomorrow will start off chilly, but afternoon highs will push near 70 degrees in many spots. Sunny skies are expected so it will be a great day to get outside!

The warmup continues into next week. Monday will feature highs in the middle to upper 70s as breezy southerly winds make a return.

Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be breezy days with highs in the lower 80s. Partly to mostly sunny skies are on tap.

Rain showers return late in the day on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Highs on Thursday will generally be in the low 70s. A few showers will linger into Friday morning, and high temperatures will mainly be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

