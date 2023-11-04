Elderly victim shot after shots fired outside of home in Nashville

The victim was shot in the feet, according to police
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An elderly victim was shot while lying in bed after multiple shots were fired outside their home.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Revels Drive.

The victim was shot in the feet. Police said the injuries of the elderly victim were non-life threatening.

Police added there is no additional information about the suspect at this time.

