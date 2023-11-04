20-year-old man charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after Nolensville Pike crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man under the legal drinking age was charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly killing a motorist while driving drunk Saturday morning.

Bryan Lozano, 20, was speeding down Nolensville Pike at around 2 a.m. when he ran a red light at the Harding Place intersection, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said Lozano hit a Honda’s driver-side door, causing the Honda to catch fire, spin and hit a Jeep Compass.

Neither of the Jeep’s occupants were injured, according to police, but the Honda’s driver died at the scene.

Police said Lozano was not injured and was heard saying, “I’m drunk,” by an officer nearby.

In addition to vehicular homicide, police said Lozano is charged with driving on a suspended license, underage alcohol consumption and not having proof of insurance. He remains in custody on a $78,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.