1 person critically injured in Nashville shooting, suspect not in custody
Police said the shooting happened late Friday night.
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in North Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Police said the shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at 2125 26th Ave. N. A suspect is not in custody, and the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.