1 person critically injured in Nashville shooting, suspect not in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in North Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at 2125 26th Ave. N. A suspect is not in custody, and the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

