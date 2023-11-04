1 person critically injured in Nashville shooting, suspect not in custody

Police said the shooting happened late Friday night.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in North Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at 2125 26th Ave. N. A suspect is not in custody, and the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

