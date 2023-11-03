Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks carted off field in 4th quarter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was injured during Thursday night’s game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Burks was trying to make a contested catch during the fourth quarter.

According to NBC, Burks was motionless after he came down hard and appeared to hit his head. The 23-year-old was carted off the field on a stretcher and the crowd cheered when it appeared he gave a thumbs up.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel later said after the game he was alert.

According to NBC, Burks stayed in the locker room and walked out under his own power.

In the post-game press conference, Vrabel said it was probably better than how it looked. He added that an update would be released on Friday.

The Titans drafted Burks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

