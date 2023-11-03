Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks carted off field in 4th quarter

As he was being carted off the field, Treylon Burks appeared to give a thumbs up.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is carted off the field after being injured...
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is carted off the field after being injured during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)(Matt Durisko | AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was injured during Thursday night’s game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Burks was trying to make a contested catch during the fourth quarter.

According to NBC, Burks was motionless after he came down hard and appeared to hit his head. The 23-year-old was carted off the field on a stretcher and the crowd cheered when it appeared he gave a thumbs up.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel later said after the game he was alert.

According to NBC, Burks stayed in the locker room and walked out under his own power.

In the post-game press conference, Vrabel said it was probably better than how it looked. He added that an update would be released on Friday.

The Titans drafted Burks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TSSAA Ref Generic
Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections
Candy thief
Videos capturing adults stealing candy bowls create uproar
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
Crews battle a massive fire in South Nashville.
Cause of South Nashville fire under investigation

Latest News

Calvin Hyett
Silver Alert issued for East Tennessee Man
More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.
Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown
The Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy survey had an almost 10% increase from 2021.
40% of Tennessee families deal with food insecurity
A Vanderbilt survey found that 40% of Tennesseans deal with food insecurity.
40% of Tennessee families deal with food insecurity