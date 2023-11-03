What it took to get a uniform back to a former Fort Campbell family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For 12 years a military family who lived at Fort Campbell had been without their husband and father’s uniform.

Staff Sergeant Bryan Burgess died in combat overseas. His family now lives in San Diego, and it took a village to get his uniform back to them.

The uniform is now in a shadow display box. Burgess fought in Afghanistan but died in 2011 after a Taliban ambush. Now, his wife, Tiffany Burgess, and their two kids, Makya Burgess and Zander Burgess, have some of him back.

“It’s just an awe piece and it’s just one of those things that’s just a part of him,” said Tiffany Burgess.

But how the uniform got to her is a story itself.

It started with friends like Seana Arrechaga, whose husband Ofren Arrechaga died in the same incident as Bryan. In fact, they were part of the same infantry and brought home the same day.

“Absolutely the worst day of our lives, and now we are family because of it,” said Seana Arrechaga. “I don’t like how we came to be family, but I’m glad that I got them.”

A friend who fought with Ofren and Bryan put Ofren’s uniform in a shadow box. For Seana, it meant a lot.

“And then my friend was like, “Hey, we can do this for the Burgess family as well,’” she said.

And he did. He fixed up the stripes, the rank, and the rack on Bryan’s uniform and it was ready to go.

“The only problem was Tiffany lives in California, and we are in Tennessee, and it’s big and it’s heavy and it’s glass,” explained Seana.

With the help of another friend who worked for Southwest Airlines, the uniform got its own two seats on the plane and was strapped in tight. It was even honored with a round of applause by everyone on the flight.

The uniform also got its own escort and eventually made it to the USS Midway. That’s where a “Sending Home” ceremony was held to reunite the Burgess family with a piece they’d been long without.

“It’s a sense of awe. A little bit that somebody would ‘No, I’ll take a piece of uniform and I’ll fly it across the country,” said Tiffany. “And I’ll take time out of my day and volunteer my time and make sure that is honored and respected and cared for as much as I would have.”

Tiffany said she is going to have the shadow box hung up in their home. They have an area in their home with Bryan’s honors and ashes. She said this will help complete it.

