Tennessee State University athlete turns diagnosis into dollars

Joshua Meriwether has a name, image, license deal with Dexcom, the maker of a continuous glucose monitoring system.
By Marius Payton
Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the NCAA allowed college athletes to get paid for the use of their likeness, you expected the show deals and video game partnerships. But how about glucose monitoring?

Joshua Meriwether, a football player for Tennessee State University, hopes by putting his story in the spotlight it helps to inspire others just like him.

At 6′3″, 230 pounds, the fifth-year senior is used to using his hands and getting the most out of his body making plays for TSU.

“I just loved the environment of it. I just loved the game. How it goes and how it flows and all that.” Meriwether explained.

Joshua Meriwether attending a Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation event with family members.
Joshua Meriwether attending a Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation event with family members.(Photo submitted)

But Meriwether almost lost his ability to play the game he loves at just age 13. He was having thirst issues and urinating frequently.

“I was in eighth grade. I remember I went to the doctor with my mom because I was having a couple symptoms that at the time I didn’t know were because of diabetes.” He said.

It was Type 1 diabetes. A condition where the pancreas makes little to no insulin. Regulating sugar intake is key. If it gets too high, it causes painful cramping. If it gets too low.

“Too low is definitely the most dangerous.” Meriwether said. “You can go into a deep sleep and have to be revived.”

Doctors say people are usually diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes during childhood and adolescence. It’s why Meriwether hopes his new partnership with Dexcom, the maker of a continuous glucose monitoring system, will not only help young people with the illness but inspire them.

“That’s very amazing to me to be that type of role model for people especially kids. Like I was the same way. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play sports.” Meriwether said.

Joshua Meriwether is one of 20 college athletes representing Dexcom, a company that...
Joshua Meriwether is one of 20 college athletes representing Dexcom, a company that manufactures glucose monitors used to check glucose blood levels for those diagnosed with diabetes.(Photo submitted)

Meriwether is one of a handful of student athletes all over the country who are brand ambassadors for Dexcom. Colleges like Yale, Notre Dame and Florida State are represented. Which makes Meriwether’s paid representation even more unique.

“Coming from an HBCU that’s very big as well.” he said with a grin.

Meriwether still has his eyes set on a massive goal, becoming one of just a handful of players with Type 1 diabetes to play in the NFL. He feels it would make the downside of diabetes worth it.

“If that opportunity comes up for me, and I know I’m gonna try my hardest to do it whether I take it or not, I mean I would love to get that opportunity.” he said.

Meriwether is majoring in sports management, so whether the NFL comes calling or not, he plans to stick with sports. He also debating an internship with the Houston Texans or the Nashville Predators as he continues graduate school.

TSU football player Joshua Meriwether has a name, image and likeness deal with Dexcom.
TSU football player Joshua Meriwether has a name, image and likeness deal with Dexcom.(Photo submitted)

