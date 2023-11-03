Tennessee blasting company under scrutiny, and its not the first time

After the explosion, Caymas Boats saw holes the size of basketballs in their building.
TN blasting company under scrutiny, and its not the first time
TN blasting company under scrutiny, and its not the first time(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 has uncovered a Tennessee blasting company is being investigated for at least the second time in 2023.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office said Hammons Drilling and Blasting is responsible for a blast on Wednesday that injured three people.

After the explosion, Caymas Boats saw holes the size of basketballs in their building. They said employees were working inside when it happened. The blast came from a business next door, Nashville Fabrication LLC, co-owned by Andy Hobbs.

“I hate it,” he said. “I hate it for Earl. I love Earl to death, and I feel terrible about it.”

Hobbs said they were trying to expand and used a contractor who hired Hammons Drilling and Blasting to remove the rock.

But what they didn’t know is what WSMV4 reported in September. That’s when Hammons was also responsible for an explosion in Nolensville that damaged multiple cars and homes. At the time, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance reported they already received 25 complaints this year and 171 complaints over the past five years.

“Did you know that this company has had complaints, multiple complaints before?” asked WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek.

“I did not know,” said Hobbs. “I did not know who the blaster was that my contractor had brought on board.”

“After you found out about that what did you do?”

“We terminated our contract with our contractor,” Hobbs responded.

WSMV4 reached out to Hammons who said they have no comment.

As for Hobbs, he feels for his business neighbors suffering from the damage and trauma.

“We can replace buildings,” said Caymas Boats owner, Earl Bentz. “We can’t replace good employees, so we got a few holes to patch up the next few days, but it’s going to slow our production down.”

The State Fire Marshall said anyone affected by the damage can file a claim with Hammons’ insurance company. They are also investigating both cases.

WSMV4 asked for the results of the Nolensville investigation and this one, when we hear back, we will let you know what they found.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
TSSAA Ref Generic
Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections
Candy thief
Videos capturing adults stealing candy bowls create uproar
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.
Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown

Latest News

The stolen truck was later found abandoned with the ATM missing, police said.
Stolen truck used in ATM robbery
The sunsets have been getting a little earlier since July, but this weekend it's going to...
Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend
Teens have been arrested for Smyrna police car break-in, an ATM was stolen from a Madison gas...
Friday evening news update
Joshua Meriwether was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 13.
TSU athlete turns diagnosis to dollars