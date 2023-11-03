Tennessee blasting company under scrutiny, and its not the first time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 has uncovered a Tennessee blasting company is being investigated for at least the second time in 2023.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office said Hammons Drilling and Blasting is responsible for a blast on Wednesday that injured three people.

After the explosion, Caymas Boats saw holes the size of basketballs in their building. They said employees were working inside when it happened. The blast came from a business next door, Nashville Fabrication LLC, co-owned by Andy Hobbs.

“I hate it,” he said. “I hate it for Earl. I love Earl to death, and I feel terrible about it.”

Hobbs said they were trying to expand and used a contractor who hired Hammons Drilling and Blasting to remove the rock.

But what they didn’t know is what WSMV4 reported in September. That’s when Hammons was also responsible for an explosion in Nolensville that damaged multiple cars and homes. At the time, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance reported they already received 25 complaints this year and 171 complaints over the past five years.

“Did you know that this company has had complaints, multiple complaints before?” asked WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek.

“I did not know,” said Hobbs. “I did not know who the blaster was that my contractor had brought on board.”

“After you found out about that what did you do?”

“We terminated our contract with our contractor,” Hobbs responded.

WSMV4 reached out to Hammons who said they have no comment.

As for Hobbs, he feels for his business neighbors suffering from the damage and trauma.

“We can replace buildings,” said Caymas Boats owner, Earl Bentz. “We can’t replace good employees, so we got a few holes to patch up the next few days, but it’s going to slow our production down.”

The State Fire Marshall said anyone affected by the damage can file a claim with Hammons’ insurance company. They are also investigating both cases.

WSMV4 asked for the results of the Nolensville investigation and this one, when we hear back, we will let you know what they found.

