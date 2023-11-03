Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown

McKamey Manor offers a $20,000 prize to anyone who makes it through the haunted house.
More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.(WKRN via CNN)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is investigating McKamey Manor in Lawrence County.

It’s an extreme haunted house in Summertown.

They offer a $20,000 prize if you get through it, but you have to sign a 40-page waiver to go through.

The Attorney General’s Office said it has some concerns because there’s no way to stop the tour, you can’t see the waiver beforehand and there’s no proof of a prize.

McKamey Manor has been featured in a Hulu documentary, according to the letter sent to Russ McKamey, the owner of the attraction. McKamey is quoted in the documentary as saying, “we’re known for no quitting and no safe wording.”

The letter, sent to McKamey on Halloween, has a subject line of McKamey Manor “Survival Horror” Tours. McKamey relocated to Summertown in 2017 following his operation in San Diego being shut down due to public outcry, according to the letter from the Attorney General’s Office.

