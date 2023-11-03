Teen mother, 2-month-old missing from Memphis

Law enforcement believes the baby was seriously injured in September and may not be getting medical care.
Missing teen mother and 2-month-old missing from Memphis
Missing teen mother and 2-month-old missing from Memphis(U.S. Marshals Service Memphis)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) -The U.S. Marshals Service Memphis (USMSM) and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking for a teen mom and her baby boy.

Law enforcement is looking for 15-year-old Zauntaria Mosley and her son 2-month-old Aundre.

The USMSM said they believe Aundre suffered a serious injury in early September and may not be getting medical care.

If anyone knows of their whereabouts, they should call USMSM at 479-259-5514.

