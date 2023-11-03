Suspects are being sought in four incidents of rocks thrown at cars from a Pennsylvania overpass

his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle...
his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle damaged by a rock thrown from a highway overpass near New Cumberland, Pa. Authorities asked the public's help identifying the suspects believed to have damaged six vehicles in four incidents over the past month, saying they are thought to live near the Pleasant View Road overpass of Interstate 83.(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
Nov. 3, 2023
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (AP) — Police in central Pennsylvania released photos and videos on Friday of two suspects in a string of incidents over the past month where rocks have been thrown at vehicles from an interstate overpass, saying they want the public’s help identifying them.

Six vehicles have been damaged by the rocks in four incidents since Oct. 1, police said. One minor injury was reported, but the victim did not need medical treatment.

The incidents at the Pleasant View Road overpass of Interstate 83 near New Cumberland occurred between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., police said.

In one case, a victim was driving southbound on I-83 about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Harrisburg on Oct. 21 when a softball-sized rock crashed through the windshield, nearly hitting someone.

Footage shows two men walking away from the scene, police said. They described the suspects as young males who likely live nearby.

