Stolen truck used in Nashville ATM robbery, police say

The stolen truck was later found abandoned with the ATM missing, police said.
An ATM was stolen from a Nashville gas station Friday morning.
An ATM was stolen from a Nashville gas station Friday morning.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway after police say masked men stole an ATM from a Nashville gas station Friday morning.

Police responded to the robbery at about 6 a.m. to the Tiger Market Exxon gas station on Gallatin Pike South. Police said a group of men wearing black masks showed up in a stolen truck, attached a chain to the truck and wrapped it around the ATM, ripping the machine away from the store.

The stolen truck was later found abandoned, with the ATM missing, police said. Broken glass was still seen outside the store later Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TSSAA Ref Generic
Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections
Candy thief
Videos capturing adults stealing candy bowls create uproar
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
Crews battle a massive fire in South Nashville.
Cause of South Nashville fire under investigation

Latest News

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is carted off the field after being injured...
Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks carted off field in 4th quarter
Calvin Hyett
Silver Alert issued for East Tennessee Man
More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.
Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown
The Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy survey had an almost 10% increase from 2021.
40% of Tennessee families deal with food insecurity
A Vanderbilt survey found that 40% of Tennesseans deal with food insecurity.
40% of Tennessee families deal with food insecurity