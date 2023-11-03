Stolen truck used in Nashville ATM robbery, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway after police say masked men stole an ATM from a Nashville gas station Friday morning.

Police responded to the robbery at about 6 a.m. to the Tiger Market Exxon gas station on Gallatin Pike South. Police said a group of men wearing black masks showed up in a stolen truck, attached a chain to the truck and wrapped it around the ATM, ripping the machine away from the store.

The stolen truck was later found abandoned, with the ATM missing, police said. Broken glass was still seen outside the store later Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

