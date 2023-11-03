Social justice revival to be held at North Nashville church

The revival will feature music and a fish fry.
Sangtuary Church Revival
Sangtuary Church Revival(Sangtuary Church Revival)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sangtuary Church in North Nashville will host a social justice revival with artists Rev. Osagyefo Sekou and his band The Freedom Fighters along with Common Hymnal.

They will be holding the social justice revival in the aftermath of the expulsion of the Tennessee Three, Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson in April 2023. Jones and Pearson were expelled due to their fight for gun reform and were reinstated to their seats throughout the year.

Rev. Sekou has been arrested 350+ times for being on the front lines of protest for racial equity, according to a media release.

After Jones and Pearson were expelled, Rev. Sekou traveled to Nashville to support his student, Jones, and held civil disobedience training in the aftermath.

The revival will also feature a fish fry provided by The Fish Box, owned and operated by Markeisha Seagraves and Cintoya Brown. Seagraves is a former incarcerated Black woman who, along with Brown, was one of eight women to receive a degree from Lipscomb University while incarcerated.

The revival will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1718 14th Avenue North.

Rev. Sekou has been featured everywhere from NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series to PBS’ Bluegrass Underground to Sojourners Magazine.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
TSSAA Ref Generic
Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections
Candy thief
Videos capturing adults stealing candy bowls create uproar
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.
Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown

Latest News

The stolen truck was later found abandoned with the ATM missing, police said.
Stolen truck used in ATM robbery
TN blasting company under scrutiny, and its not the first time
Tennessee blasting company under scrutiny, and its not the first time
The sunsets have been getting a little earlier since July, but this weekend it's going to...
Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend
Teens have been arrested for Smyrna police car break-in, an ATM was stolen from a Madison gas...
Friday evening news update
Joshua Meriwether was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 13.
TSU athlete turns diagnosis to dollars