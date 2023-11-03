Social justice revival to be held at North Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sangtuary Church in North Nashville will host a social justice revival with artists Rev. Osagyefo Sekou and his band The Freedom Fighters along with Common Hymnal.

They will be holding the social justice revival in the aftermath of the expulsion of the Tennessee Three, Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson in April 2023. Jones and Pearson were expelled due to their fight for gun reform and were reinstated to their seats throughout the year.

Rev. Sekou has been arrested 350+ times for being on the front lines of protest for racial equity, according to a media release.

After Jones and Pearson were expelled, Rev. Sekou traveled to Nashville to support his student, Jones, and held civil disobedience training in the aftermath.

The revival will also feature a fish fry provided by The Fish Box, owned and operated by Markeisha Seagraves and Cintoya Brown. Seagraves is a former incarcerated Black woman who, along with Brown, was one of eight women to receive a degree from Lipscomb University while incarcerated.

The revival will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1718 14th Avenue North.

Rev. Sekou has been featured everywhere from NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series to PBS’ Bluegrass Underground to Sojourners Magazine.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.