Silver Alert issued for East Tennessee Man

The 65-year-old man was last seen on Oct. 30 in Lenoir City.
Calvin Hyett
Calvin Hyett(TBI)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a silver alert after a 65-year-old man was reported missing from Lenoir City

According to the TBI, 65-year-old Calvin Hyett was last seen on Oct. 30 near Taft Packett Road in Lenoir City.

The TBI said Hyett has a medical condition that may impact his ability to return safely.

Hyett is 6′1″ and weighs 160 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any idea where Hyett may be, they should call Lenoir City police at 8650986-2005 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

