Rifle stolen from deputy’s SUV in Bellevue, police say

Someone told a maintenance worker at the complex they noticed the back window of the vehicle was smashed in.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rifle was stolen from a Cheatham County deputy’s SUV while it was parked at a Bellevue apartment on Halloween, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the rifle and other firearm accessories were taken from the SUV, a 2021 Ford Explorer, while it was parked at a parking area near the Aventura Apartments.

The deputy reported the theft from his marked vehicle Wednesday morning. Someone also told a maintenance worker at the complex they noticed the back window of the vehicle was smashed in.

Police said the apartment complex does not have a security camera surveillance system.

There’s no information available about the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.

