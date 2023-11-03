Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect remains at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified the woman killed in Wednesday’s hit-and-run crash in South Nashville.

Metro Nashville police said 39-year-old Nicole R. Joyce was hit and killed as she attempted to cross Thompson Lane.

That crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. near Eugenia Avenue and she died at the scene.

The suspect and vehicle involved in this crash remain at large. No information has been released about either the vehicle or the suspect.

“Anyone with information on the vehicle involved in this fatal crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

