Nashville native Jelly Roll hosting largest toy drive in city’s history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music star and Nashville native Jelly Roll is hosting the largest holiday toy drive in the city’s history.

The country star announced his toy drive will begin Nov. 1 and run through Dec. 15.

Toy bins can be found at eight Walmarts around the Nashville area where toys will be donated to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Christmas Charities and the Nashville Fire Department for distribution this holiday season.

“As part of the effort, Jelly, who has recently wrapped his 44+ city date headlining arena Backroad Baptism Tour, where he sold nearly 600,000 tickets across the US, will make an appearance at the Antioch Walmart store (3035 Hamilton Church Road) on November 4 at 4:00pm. Entrance is free for anyone who donates a toy at that location, with donations beginning at 8:00am. Jelly first kicked off the effort with a performance at the Franklin Walmart grand re-opening on October 20, where he in partnership with Coca-Cola and Hasbro collected a kick-off donation of $25,000 worth of toys for the toy drive,” according to a media release.

You can find the full list of locations below:

Ford Ice Center - Antioch

Ford Ice Center - Bellevue

Walmart 659 - 7044 Charlotte Pike

Walmart 688 - 5824 Nolensville Pike

Walmart 710 - 4424 Lebanon Pike

Walmart 3717 - 4040 Nolensville Pike

Walmart 5058 - 3035 Hamilton Church Rd

Walmart 5616 - 2421 Powell Ave

Walmart 4482 - 300 Pleasant Grove Rd

Walmart 272 - 3600 Mallory Lane

