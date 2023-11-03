Nashville Fire investigating second fire at South Nashville complex in last 2 years

Fire displaced 70 residents from Building E in February 2022.
The Nashville Fire Department is trying to figure out what caused a fire at a South Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning.
By Jordan James
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to determine what caused a fire at a South Nashville apartment complex on Thursday.

The blaze broke out at the Harding Glen Condominium began around 6:30 a.m.

When the fire department arrived, they said one of the buildings was fully engulfed, which prevented them from entering the structure due to safety concerns.

As flames raged, concerns lingered for tenants living feet away from the burning building.

“I woke my husband up and said, ‘Hey, we may have evacuate,’ and he goes, ‘no, no we’re fine.’ He went back to sleep, so I thought to check video,” Kim Greene said.

Cause of South Nashville fire under investigation
Residents of Harding Glen Condo say fire adds to unresolved issues

The long-time neighbor’s surveillance video appears to show a truck drive by, followed by the sight of flames. It’s unclear if it’s connected to the blaze.

Leading up to this outcome, the Midstate has seen freezing temperatures, but firefighters don’t believe anyone was living at this complex.

They said there hasn’t been power there for about a year, which has them questioning what caused the fire to start.

“We’ve got fire investigators on the scene to determine the cause of the fire, right now we have no idea,” assistant chief Chuck Hoover said.

As crews worked for several hours to extinguish the blaze, reality set in for tenants that this was second fire in just over a year at the complex.

“I’m frustrated. Now, I gotta go spend X amount of dollars to do laundry down the street, when I’m supposed to be doing it there for free, cause I got rent here. It is frustrating,” one resident said.

In February 2022, 70 residents were displaced after a fire, which resulted in the building being demolished. It is in the process of being rebuilt.

