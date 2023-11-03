Man wanted for questioning in Nashville Mapco homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metropolitan Police Department is working to identify a man wanted for questioning in Tuesday’s homicide at Nashville Mapco gas station.

A photo released by police shows a man believed to be connected to the suspect vehicle involved in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Behrouz Rezai Dashti at the Mapco on Harding Place.

The scene of a homicide at 365 Harding Place on Oct. 31, 2023. (Daniel Smithson | WSMV)

Anyone with information about the homicide or the person wanted for questioning is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.