Man accused of robbing West Nashville bank twice in two weeks arrested
Both times he was accused of robbing the bank at knifepoint.
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man who allegedly robbed two banks in the past two weeks was arrested on Friday morning after police found him at a motel in North Nashville.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 48-year-old Tyrone Meriweather was accused of robbing a bank at knifepoint at 4241 Harding Pike on Oct. 19.
Two weeks later he was accused of returning to the same bank on Wednesday afternoon and demanded money again at knifepoint.
