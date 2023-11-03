Man accused of robbing West Nashville bank twice in two weeks arrested

Both times he was accused of robbing the bank at knifepoint.
Metro Nashville Police believe Tyrone Meriweather is the suspect in bank robberies on Oct. 19...
Metro Nashville Police believe Tyrone Meriweather is the suspect in bank robberies on Oct. 19 and Nov. 1 at US Bank at 4241 Harding Pike.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man who allegedly robbed two banks in the past two weeks was arrested on Friday morning after police found him at a motel in North Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 48-year-old Tyrone Meriweather was accused of robbing a bank at knifepoint at 4241 Harding Pike on Oct. 19.

Two weeks later he was accused of returning to the same bank on Wednesday afternoon and demanded money again at knifepoint.

