Lipscomb Academy, football coach Kevin Mawae part ways after one season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lipscomb Academy and head football coach Kevin Mawae have agreed to part ways, the school announced in a statement Friday evening.

Mawae, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Tennessee Titan, was hired in January after Trent Dilfer left the program to become the head coach at Alabama-Birmingham.

“We appreciate Kevin’s service as head of the coaching staff and for leading the Mustang football team as it transitioned into a higher level of competition,” the school said in a statement. “We are proud of our team for its resolve to finish the season strong and know the future is bright for the Mustang football program.”

Lipscomb Academy finished the season with a 4-6 record, 3-2 in Division II, Class AAA East Region. The Mustangs had to forfeit a win at Briarcrest after the TSSAA determined that the school had played two ineligible players and was charged with a recruiting violation. The TSSAA removed Lipscomb Academy from the playoffs for two seasons because of the violation and the school was already on probation.

“We wish Kevin well in his future professional endeavors,” the school said.

