License plate readers removed from Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Sometimes controversial license plate readers have been taken down in Davidson County, marking the official end to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s six-month pilot program.

The pilot program started rolling out in February when 24 license plate readers were installed across the county. The readers, or LPRs, are used in tracking alleged criminals or criminal activity.

“LPR technology has the potential to enhance public safety by locating vehicles wanted by law enforcement while improving productivity, efficiency and officer safety,” Capt. Blaine Whited said during the program’s launch.

While the program ended a few months ago, the cameras were only taken down recently and the Nashville Department of Transportation removed their signage as of Oct. 19. MNPD and NDOT did not release a specific date the cameras were taken down.

It’s unknown at this time if the LPRs will return.

“Mayor (Freddie) O’Connell remains committed to implementing this program in a way that keeps Nashvillians safe and protects their privacy,” Alex Apple, deputy communications director for the mayor’s office.

Community advocates have argued that LPRs target non-white and low-income areas.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

