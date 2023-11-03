License plate readers removed from Davidson County

License plate reader camera
License plate reader camera(WGEM)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Sometimes controversial license plate readers have been taken down in Davidson County, marking the official end to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s six-month pilot program.

The pilot program started rolling out in February when 24 license plate readers were installed across the county. The readers, or LPRs, are used in tracking alleged criminals or criminal activity.

“LPR technology has the potential to enhance public safety by locating vehicles wanted by law enforcement while improving productivity, efficiency and officer safety,” Capt. Blaine Whited said during the program’s launch.

While the program ended a few months ago, the cameras were only taken down recently and the Nashville Department of Transportation removed their signage as of Oct. 19. MNPD and NDOT did not release a specific date the cameras were taken down.

It’s unknown at this time if the LPRs will return.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
License plate readers not authorized for immigration enforcement in Nashville
Metro Council approves use of license plate readers
Oversight board sees discrimination in use of LPRs in pilot data

“Mayor (Freddie) O’Connell remains committed to implementing this program in a way that keeps Nashvillians safe and protects their privacy,” Alex Apple, deputy communications director for the mayor’s office.

Community advocates have argued that LPRs target non-white and low-income areas.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

