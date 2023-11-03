Kentucky man charged with raping a child, other sex crimes, police say

Police launched the investigation after discovering Delucenay was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police officers have arrested a man on several child sexual abuse offenses, including raping a child.

KSP said 34-year-old Chad L. Delucenay was arrested on Nov. 1 as a result of an undercover internet crimes against children investigation.

Police said they launched the investigation after discovering Delucenay was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. He was originally arrested in Allen County in June for child sexual exploitation charges — the investigation revealed more offenses in Todd County.

“The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch presented this investigation to the Todd County Grand Jury and an indictment warrant was returned,” KSP said.

Delucenay is facing the following charges:

  • Rape, first degree, victim under 12 years old
  • Sexual abuse, first degree, victim under 12 years old

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

“The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations,” a media release said. “This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.”

