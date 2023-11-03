Kanakuk Kamps blames insurance company over staying quiet about ongoing sexual abuse in new lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the largest Christian camps in the U.S., Kanakuk Kamps is now suing its own insurance company saying it is to blame for the camp not coming forward about ongoing sexual abuse.

Former camp director Pete Newman is serving two life sentences after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexually abusing boys at the camp.

One of the survivors, from Hendersonville, sued the camp itself in 2022, saying they knew about the abuse and helped cover it up.

Now, court documents show the camp’s new suit admits that leadership was aware of the sexual abuse, but it was the insurance company who lied to the families and allegedly prevented the camp from telling them about what happened.

You can read the suit below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.