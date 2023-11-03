Juvenile arrested after guns stolen from Smyrna officers’ cars, pursuit

The investigation into these incidents remains active and ongoing, the spokesperson said.
Smyrna TN Police Department generic
Smyrna TN Police Department generic(Smyrna TN Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was arrested Friday after Smyrna police officers’ cars were broken into and had armor and firearms stolen earlier in the week, according to a spokeswoman for the town of Smyrna.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, three patrol vehicles were burglarized at an officers’ home. Monday night, officers in Mt. Juliet were pursuing “heavily armed” suspects in the city after a license plate reader got a read on a stolen car.

Previous Coverage:
Smyrna police investigate possible security breach after guns stolen from officers’ cars
Heavily armed suspects accused of stealing police rifles in Rutherford Co. evade officers near Antioch

Those suspects, outside of the juvenile arrested Friday, remain at large. The investigation into these incidents remains active and ongoing, the spokesperson said.

According to the Smyrna Police Department, their policy is that weapons are to be secured or removed from the vehicle.

“Any breach of the policy will be addressed by police management,” SPD said. “We are very concerned about the situation and continue to work with multiple agencies toward a positive resolve for all.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TSSAA Ref Generic
Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections
Candy thief
Videos capturing adults stealing candy bowls create uproar
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
Crews battle a massive fire in South Nashville.
Cause of South Nashville fire under investigation

Latest News

Police LIghts
Kentucky man charged with raping a child, other sex crimes, police say
A gas station is shut down over illegal vape sales, Sidewalks outside school won't be done...
Catch Up Quick
Bridge repair prompts lane closures I-65 South near Downtown Nashville
Missing teen mother and 2-month-old missing from Memphis
Teen mother, 2-month-old missing from Memphis