Juvenile arrested after guns stolen from Smyrna officers’ cars, pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was arrested Friday after Smyrna police officers’ cars were broken into and had armor and firearms stolen earlier in the week, according to a spokeswoman for the town of Smyrna.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, three patrol vehicles were burglarized at an officers’ home. Monday night, officers in Mt. Juliet were pursuing “heavily armed” suspects in the city after a license plate reader got a read on a stolen car.

Those suspects, outside of the juvenile arrested Friday, remain at large. The investigation into these incidents remains active and ongoing, the spokesperson said.

According to the Smyrna Police Department, their policy is that weapons are to be secured or removed from the vehicle.

“Any breach of the policy will be addressed by police management,” SPD said. “We are very concerned about the situation and continue to work with multiple agencies toward a positive resolve for all.”

