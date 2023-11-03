High school football playoffs begin Friday night

Teams begin the drive to a possible state championship in opening round games.
Touchdown Friday Night
Touchdown Friday Night(WSMV)
By Chris Harris
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The march to Chattanooga for the BlueCross Bowl state championship begins Friday night for high school football teams across the state.

The first round always provides interesting matchups.

A big one in Middle Tennessee takes place in Murfreesboro.

In Class 6A, Green Hill (7-3) visits Riverdale (8-2). The Warriors are coming off a massive 25-24 win over Oakland to win the Region 3-6A title last Friday.

Smyrna (6-4) hosts Independence (5-5) in a No. 1-No. 4 seed matchup. The Bulldogs won Region 5-6A by winning their last six games, including a non-region game against Class 3A power East Nashville.

Another big matchup is No. 3-seeded Stewarts Creek (7-3) at Region 6-6A runner-up Ravenwood (7-3).

In Class 4A, Pearl-Cohn tries to keep its unbeaten season alive. The Firebirds (10-0), winner of Region 5-4A, face Lexington (4-6) in their playoff opener.

In Class 5A, Columbia (7-3), the third seed from Region 5-5A, visits Centennial (8-2), the runner-up in Region 6-5A.

Check out all the highlights from these games and more at 10:15 on Touchdown Friday Night.

