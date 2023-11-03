First Alert Forecast: Warming Into The Weekend!

Temperatures back in the 70s
Warmer weather
Warmer weather(maxuser | WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Some of us are going to wake up to a little frost to start off our Friday, but it’s not as cold as it’s been the last couple of mornings.

Warmer air will continue to build in this afternoon with temperatures back in the mid 60s for the day.

Tonight, will be chilly with lows around 40 by tomorrow morning.

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend looks wonderful with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and temperatures climbing back into the lower and even the mid 70s in some spots.

Overnights will still be chilly with lows in the 40s Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK

The warm-up continues on Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s to maybe even near 80 in one or two spots.  Monday looks breezy with gusts around 20 mph at times.

A spotty rain shower cannot be ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

