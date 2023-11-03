First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warmer this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Warmer for the weekend. Dry conditions continues through the beginning of next week.

FABULOUS FRIDAY:

Sunny and warmer this afternoon with temperatures back in the mid 60s for the day.

Tonight, will be chilly with lows around 40 by tomorrow morning.

THIS WEEKEND:

The weekend looks wonderful with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and temperatures climbing back into the lower and even the mid 70s in some spots. A sprinkle or two is possible early on Sunday, but most won’t see this.

Overnights will still be chilly with lows in the 40s Saturday night.

Don’t forecast to change your clocks this weekend so you’ll be on time Sunday.

DST returns. Don't forget to change your clocks this Saturday before you go to bed. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

The warm-up continues on Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 in one or two spots. It will be breezy with gusts around 20 mph at times.

A spotty rain shower cannot be ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

RAIN FOR THURSDAY:

A front will bring a good chance of rain on Thursday, 40% chance.

