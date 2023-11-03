Drought conditions contributing to high fire risk, wildfires across Tennessee

Two wildfires happened on Wednesday in the Sherwood area of Franklin County.
More than two dozen wildfires have been reported in parts of Tennessee this week because of drought conditions.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than two dozen wildfires have been reported in parts of Tennessee this week, according to the state’s wildfire tracker.

Many of those wildfires have occurred on the Cumberland Plateau, which is classified as an area experiencing an “extreme drought.”

Two fires happened in Franklin County on Wednesday, though both have been contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry said.

Related coverage
Investigation underway after 2 Franklin County fires burn 15 acres

“When we have a drought situation, it definitely perks us up and makes us more sensitive to certain things,” Tim Phelps, with the Tennessee Division of Forestry said. “Precipitation has sort of been hit or miss. We got quite a bit of precipitation in Middle Tennessee this past Monday, but not all parts of the state received a good soaking rain, which is really what we need across much of the state.”

Phelps said the the combination of wind and low relative humidity creates the additional wildfire risk.

“Then conditions can get a little bit dicey, where if you do have some wind pick up, you might get an ember that blows over away from you and you have a wildfire on your hands,” Phelps said.

Beginning Oct. 15, you’re required to get a permit to burn debris if you don’t live in a municipality with its own restrictions.

If your permit is approved to burn, have a bucket of water with you, or even better, a garden hose. A rake or shovel can also help you squash out a loose ember.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murfreesboro Police Department responds to a reported suicide at the university.
MTSU building closed after suicide, police say
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
TSSAA Ref Generic
Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A driver died when their car crashed in Clarksville early Wednesday morning, according to the...
Driver identified in deadly Clarksville crash

Latest News

Kanakuk
Kanakuk Kamps blames insurance company over staying quiet about ongoing sexual abuse in new lawsuit
More than two dozen wildfires have been reported in parts of Tennessee this week because of...
Drought conditions contributing to wildfires
The family of Staff Sgt. Bryan Burgess stand with his uniform. Burgess was killed in 2011...
What it took to get a uniform back to a former Fort Campbell family
For 12 years, a military family who lived at Fort Campbell had been without their husband and...
Family of fallen soldier receives his uniform