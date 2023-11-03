Drought conditions contributing to high fire risk, wildfires across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than two dozen wildfires have been reported in parts of Tennessee this week, according to the state’s wildfire tracker.

Many of those wildfires have occurred on the Cumberland Plateau, which is classified as an area experiencing an “extreme drought.”

Two fires happened in Franklin County on Wednesday, though both have been contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry said.

“When we have a drought situation, it definitely perks us up and makes us more sensitive to certain things,” Tim Phelps, with the Tennessee Division of Forestry said. “Precipitation has sort of been hit or miss. We got quite a bit of precipitation in Middle Tennessee this past Monday, but not all parts of the state received a good soaking rain, which is really what we need across much of the state.”

Phelps said the the combination of wind and low relative humidity creates the additional wildfire risk.

“Then conditions can get a little bit dicey, where if you do have some wind pick up, you might get an ember that blows over away from you and you have a wildfire on your hands,” Phelps said.

Beginning Oct. 15, you’re required to get a permit to burn debris if you don’t live in a municipality with its own restrictions.

If your permit is approved to burn, have a bucket of water with you, or even better, a garden hose. A rake or shovel can also help you squash out a loose ember.

