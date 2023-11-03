Bridge repair prompts lane closures I-65 South near Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Throughout the weekend, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane and ramp closures on Interstate 65 South in the downtown loop.

TDOT will be repairing the bridge over Arthur Avenue.

Closures will begin Friday at 8 p.m. and will continue through November 6 at 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured around the city to Interstate 24 East and Interstate 40 West.

Due to the work on the bridge, TDOT said I-65 South will be closed at Exit 86. The on-ramps from Rosa L Parks Boulevard to I-65 South and from I-24 West to I-65 South Exit 46B will also be closed.

Detour signs will be posted, TDOT said.

Drivers are advised to slow down and move over while driving in a work zone to protect road workers. If drivers don’t slow down, they could face up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

TDOT said travelers can dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

