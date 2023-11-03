40% of Tennessee families deal with food insecurity

The Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy survey had an almost 10% increase from 2021.
By Danielle Jackson
Nov. 2, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Providing food for three kids hasn’t always been the easiest for Michael Briggance, a single father.

“Food has gotten so high, and that’s the reason I would have to go to the food bank to get that help too,” said Briggance.

Before receiving assistance from Saint Vincent De Paul in Nashville, Briggance was homeless trying to make ends meet.

“It was very hard at first because I was homeless and staying in the car with my three kids,” said Briggance.

Food insecurity is a growing problem throughout the state. Recently, Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy conducted a survey with parents. The poll revealed more than 40% of Tennessee families report low or very low food security, an almost 10% percent increase from 2021, according to the results.

For Briggance, connecting with a local organization that provides food and clothing was critical.

“Cereal, sometimes they have milk. They have a variety of things,” said Briggance. “At certain times they’ll have meat and a lot of canned goods, and a lot of stuff that the kids like.”

More than 70% of Tennessee parents who participated in the poll say they changed their food spending habits due to rising costs.

It’s something Michael relates too that’s why he says he’s grateful for the help that’s there.

“I was very blessed to run into Ms. Caroline because if it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t know how I would have made it,” said Briggance.

