17 cats found dead in Hermitage dumpster

Only two of 19 cats found in the dumpster were alive, officials said.
(FILE PHOTO OF GENERIC DUMPSTER)
(FILE PHOTO OF GENERIC DUMPSTER)(digitalhallway/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway after animal control officials say 17 cats were found dead inside a Hermitage dumpster.

Matthew Peters, spokesman for Metro Animal Care and Control, said animal control employees responded Thursday night to the dumpster near T-Mobile and Electronic Express off Old Hickory Boulevard. A total of 19 cats were found inside the dumpster, but only two were still alive and taken to an emergency vet clinic for care, Peters said.

Those two cats are reportedly doing well and will be going back to MAAC sometime Friday.

“Our team continues to investigate,” Peters said. “We are asking for the community’s assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact our team at 615-862-7928 and leave a message for our team.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TSSAA Ref Generic
Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Candy thief
Videos capturing adults stealing candy bowls create uproar
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
Crews battle a massive fire in South Nashville.
Cause of South Nashville fire under investigation

Latest News

Police search for ATM robbery suspects
Repeat robber caught
Arrest made in body armor & rifle theft
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Rifle stolen from deputy’s SUV in Bellevue, police say