17 cats found dead in Hermitage dumpster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway after animal control officials say 17 cats were found dead inside a Hermitage dumpster.

Matthew Peters, spokesman for Metro Animal Care and Control, said animal control employees responded Thursday night to the dumpster near T-Mobile and Electronic Express off Old Hickory Boulevard. A total of 19 cats were found inside the dumpster, but only two were still alive and taken to an emergency vet clinic for care, Peters said.

Those two cats are reportedly doing well and will be going back to MAAC sometime Friday.

“Our team continues to investigate,” Peters said. “We are asking for the community’s assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact our team at 615-862-7928 and leave a message for our team.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

