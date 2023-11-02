Yolan’s Gnocchi with White Truffles

GNOCCHI WITH WHITE TRUFFLES

Recipe courtesy of Chef Tony Mantuano, Yolan at The Joseph Nashville

Serves 6 as first course.

For the Gnocchi

2 russet potatoes, (about a pound)

1 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Sea salt

2 egg yolks

1 cup unbleached, all-purpose flour

For the Sauce

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup half and half

1 ½ cups ricotta

½ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, freshly grated

24 to 30 grams white truffle

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Wash and prick the potatoes with a fork. Bake the potatoes in the oven for 1 hour. Cool the potatoes in the refrigerator until completely cooled or overnight.

When ready to make the gnocchi, peel the potatoes, then pass through a potato ricer into a bowl. Mix the potatoes, salt, and Parmigiano-Reggiano by hand until combined. Add the egg yolks and cut in by hand with a spatula. Knead in the flour until combined, taking care to avoid overworking to make a smooth dough. Cover and let rest for 20 minutes or alternatively wrap and store in refrigerator for up to one day.

When ready to form the gnocchi, pull off pieces of the dough and roll into ropes about ½-inch thick. Cut the ropes into 1-inch-long dumplings. Roll each dumpling gently in the palm of your hand, first into a ball, and then with your thumb taper the ends to resemble a football. Arrange the finished gnocchi on a lightly floured cloth so that they are not touching and let dry for at least 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Make the sauce. In a deep bowl or blender, add the cream, half and half, and ricotta. Blend together until smooth. To finish the sauce, add the sauce to a large saucepan, big enough to hold the sauce and the gnocchi. Warm the sauce gently over low heat.

Meanwhile, add the gnocchi to the boiling water and cook for 3 minutes after they rise to the surface. With a slotted spoon, add the gnocchi to the pan with the sauce. Bring the sauce to a low simmer and allow the gnocchi to marry with the sauce, while the sauce thickens, 1 to 2 minutes. Once reduced, add the Parmigiano-Reggiano and continue to mix until incorporated. Season to taste with salt.

Divide the pasta among warmed individual plates. Finish each dish with finely shaved fresh truffles, 3 to 5 grams per person, and serve immediately.

