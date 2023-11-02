Yelp releases list of top places to eat in Nashville in 2023

“If you’re looking to hit all the high notes of the Nashville dining scene, you’ve come to the right place.”
Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Nashville skyline in January 2021.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Feeling hungry? Why not try one of Nashville’s top restaurants in 2023?

Yelp has recently released its list of the top eateries around Music City for 2023 and of course, a hot chicken spot made the rankings.

“If you’re looking to hit all the high notes of the Nashville dining scene, you’ve come to the right place,” Yelp said. “This Collection is packed with some of the tastiest, most highly-rated restaurants around.”

“To determine Yelp’s Top Places to Eat in Nashville in 2023, we identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between Summer 2022 and Summer 2023. This list looked at businesses in and around the Nashville area,” Yelp added.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murfreesboro Police Department responds to a reported suicide at the university.
MTSU building closed after suicide, police say
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A driver died when their car crashed in Clarksville early Wednesday morning, according to the...
Driver identified in deadly Clarksville crash
TSSAA Ref Generic
Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections

Latest News

Jennifer Paige Blanchard, 38
Former Sevier County golf coach charged with statutory rape
Elizabeth Duff was the first Black female bus driver in Nashville, according to WeGo.
WeGo bus station renamed after Nashville’s first Black female bus driver
Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture digitization.
Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture helps community digitize lives in Nashville
Sherwood Road Franklin County Fire
Investigation underway after 2 Franklin County fires burn 15 acres