Woman killed in hit-and-crash in South Nashville

Police said the medical examiner is working to positively identify her as she did not have any identification on her person.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was hit and killed in South Nashville on Wednesday night and police are searching for the suspect responsible.

Police said a woman was attempting to cross Thompson Lane when she was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene at about 6:40 p.m.

She died at the scene of the crash. Police said the medical examiner is working to positively identify her as she did not have any identification on her person.

“Anyone with information on the vehicle involved in this fatal crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murfreesboro Police Department responds to a reported suicide at the university.
MTSU building closed after suicide, police say
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A driver died when their car crashed in Clarksville early Wednesday morning, according to the...
Driver identified in deadly Clarksville crash
TSSAA Ref Generic
Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections

Latest News

A Giles County gas station was shut down last week after an investigation into illegal activity.
Giles County gas station shut down for selling THC vapes, alcohol to kids, deputies say
Sherwood Road Franklin County Fire
Investigation underway after 2 Franklin County fires burn 15 acres
School bus routes could be cut in a Mid State district, how to prepare your car for the winter...
Catch Up Quick
Firefighters battle massive blaze in South Nashville
Crews battle a massive fire in South Nashville.
Cause of South Nashville fire under investigation