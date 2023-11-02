Woman killed in hit-and-crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was hit and killed in South Nashville on Wednesday night and police are searching for the suspect responsible.

Police said a woman was attempting to cross Thompson Lane when she was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene at about 6:40 p.m.

She died at the scene of the crash. Police said the medical examiner is working to positively identify her as she did not have any identification on her person.

“Anyone with information on the vehicle involved in this fatal crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.