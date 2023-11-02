Williamson County Schools considers bus pilot program to help with driver shortage

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County School district plans to tackle its bus driver shortage with a new pilot program.

The district is looking into launching a program that would reduce the number of routes to address their bus driver shortage. The district is holding community meetings to share information with parents and receive input.

“We may be late with our staffing but we’re not going to not offer service outside the state expectations,” said Jason Golden, Williamson County Director of Schools during the meeting.

Wednesday evening parents and students sat inside of the cafeteria of Allendale Elementary listening to the district leaders discuss the need to make this change.

“We’re actually going to physically check every stop and we’re actually going to be physically watching how they perform in that second semester,” said Golden.

The pilot program would launch in one region of the district so they can focus on how it works and retrieve data from the program.

Some parents thought the community meeting was informative but foresees challenges.

“My neighborhood is kind of large and expanded and the main entrance where our pool would potentially have a hub for the children to gather is disconnected from my part of the neighborhood. They would literally have to walk all the way around the neighborhood to get to a hub stop,” said Belinda Betremieux, a Williamson County parent who attended Wednesday’s meeting.

Currently, the district has 15 people training to become a bus driver. So far school this district has hired 13 new drivers but it’s not enough to fill the gap.

“I think for some of the subdivisions that might have to walk versus taking the bus, I think there’ll be more traffic, which will definitely affect me for my high schooler and my middle schooler,” said Nicole Johnson.

Williamson County School District encourages parents to share their thoughts and concerns through their email at bus.pilot@wcs.edu

The next community meeting is set for Thursday at Hunters Bend Elementary in Franklin. The schools affected could include parts of Hunters Bend, Grassland Middle and Franklin High. The final community meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Mill Creek Elementary in Nolensville. Schools affect include parts of Mill Creek Elementary, Mill Creek Middle and Nolensville High.

The school district hopes to launch the pilot program during the spring semester.

