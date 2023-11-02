Williamson County Schools considers bus pilot program to help with driver shortage

The school district will hold meetings on Thursday in Franklin and next Wednesday in Nolensville.
The Williamson County School District plans to tackle its bus driver shortage with a new pilot program.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County School district plans to tackle its bus driver shortage with a new pilot program.

The district is looking into launching a program that would reduce the number of routes to address their bus driver shortage. The district is holding community meetings to share information with parents and receive input.

“We may be late with our staffing but we’re not going to not offer service outside the state expectations,” said Jason Golden, Williamson County Director of Schools during the meeting.

Wednesday evening parents and students sat inside of the cafeteria of Allendale Elementary listening to the district leaders discuss the need to make this change.

“We’re actually going to physically check every stop and we’re actually going to be physically watching how they perform in that second semester,” said Golden.

The pilot program would launch in one region of the district so they can focus on how it works and retrieve data from the program.

Some parents thought the community meeting was informative but foresees challenges.

“My neighborhood is kind of large and expanded and the main entrance where our pool would potentially have a hub for the children to gather is disconnected from my part of the neighborhood. They would literally have to walk all the way around the neighborhood to get to a hub stop,” said Belinda Betremieux, a Williamson County parent who attended Wednesday’s meeting.

Currently, the district has 15 people training to become a bus driver. So far school this district has hired 13 new drivers but it’s not enough to fill the gap.

“I think for some of the subdivisions that might have to walk versus taking the bus, I think there’ll be more traffic, which will definitely affect me for my high schooler and my middle schooler,” said Nicole Johnson.

Williamson County School District encourages parents to share their thoughts and concerns through their email at bus.pilot@wcs.edu

The next community meeting is set for Thursday at Hunters Bend Elementary in Franklin. The schools affected could include parts of Hunters Bend, Grassland Middle and Franklin High. The final community meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Mill Creek Elementary in Nolensville. Schools affect include parts of Mill Creek Elementary, Mill Creek Middle and Nolensville High.

The school district hopes to launch the pilot program during the spring semester.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Murfreesboro Police Department responds to a reported suicide at the university.
MTSU building closed after suicide, police say
A man was critically injured during a shooting at 365 Harding Place on Oct. 31, 2023.
Man killed in Nashville shooting identified, search for suspect continues
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
A rollover crash on I-65 Tuesday has led to traffic backups.
Police pursuit leads to crash on I-65 in Nashville, woman injured

Latest News

Police believe Tyrone Meriweather is the suspect in two armed robberies at US Bank on Harding...
Man wanted for robbing same bank twice
Shelby Commons Park, Arts Center announced
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
The Williamson County School District plans to tackle its bus driver shortage with a new pilot...
Williamson County holds community meeting on bus driver shortage