VA collecting cards for World War II veteran’s 100th birthday

By Gailyn Markham and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - The Beckley VA Medical Center needs your help celebrating a World War II veteran as he turns 100, WVVA reports.

Aubrey Allen will reach that milestone on December 9, 2023. Allen served from 1942 to 1949 in the United States Army Air Corps as a paratrooper. After his deployment to Germany, he settled down in Oak Hill, West Virginia, where he still lives today with his family.

To celebrate and support Allen, the VA is currently collecting birthday cards to give to him on the big day.

In the past, the Beckley VA Medical Center has collected birthday cards for veterans turning 100 and has received cards from all over the world. Those at the hospital say this can go a long way in making those service members feel loved.

“I think the outpouring of love and support is just gonna reinforce their health, their mental state, and I think it’s also really important for the family, the caregivers surrounding them who ensure that they’re living a quality, healthy life as they get up in age,” said Sara Yoke, the Public Affairs Officer for the Beckley VA Medical Center.

Cards for Allen can be sent to the following address:

Attn: PAO Sara Yoke

200 Veterans Ave.

Beckley, WV 25801

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murfreesboro Police Department responds to a reported suicide at the university.
MTSU building closed after suicide, police say
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A driver died when their car crashed in Clarksville early Wednesday morning, according to the...
Driver identified in deadly Clarksville crash
TSSAA Ref Generic
Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections

Latest News

Sherwood Road Franklin County Fire
Investigation underway after 2 Franklin County fires burn 15 acres
FILE -The Beatles, foreground from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo...
Listen to the last new Beatles’ song with John, Paul, George, Ringo and AI tech: ‘Now and Then’
File - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Glenview, Ill., on Dec. 17, 2022. Ride-hailing...
Uber and Lyft to pay $328M in New York wage theft settlement
School bus routes could be cut in a Mid State district, how to prepare your car for the winter...
Catch Up Quick