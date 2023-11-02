Tennessee AG prepared to fight policy that would make misgendering a form of harassment

The proposed guidance has been released publicly to allow the public to comment.
FILE
FILE(TN Attorney General)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti alongside 19 other state attorneys general sent a letter Wednesday to a federal agency to warn a policy aimed at reducing discrimination against transgender people in the workplace could cause “unconstitutional chaos.”

Skrmetti penned the letter to comment on the Equal Employment Opportunity’s “proposed enforcement guidance on harassment in the workplace,” according to a media release from his office. The proposed Title VII guidance from the EEOC would make misgendering a transgender male or female considered a form of harassment to be dealt with by employers. Denying someone the use of a bathroom based off a person’s gender identity would also be considered a form of harassment, according to Skrmetti’s office. The proposed guidance has been released publicly to allow the public to comment.

Below is an example of harassment based on gender identity from the EEOC:

Jennifer, a cashier at a fast food restaurant who identifies as female, alleges that supervisors, coworkers, and customers regularly and intentionally misgender her. One of her supervisors, Allison, frequently uses Jennifer’s prior male name, male pronouns, and “dude” when referring to Jennifer, despite Jennifer’s request for Allison to use her correct name and pronouns; other managers also intentionally refer to Jennifer as “he.” Coworkers have asked Jennifer questions about her sexual orientation and anatomy and asserted that she was not female. Customers also have intentionally misgendered Jennifer and made threatening statements to her, but her supervisors did not address the harassment and instead reassigned her to duties outside of the view of customers. Based on these facts, Jennifer has alleged harassment based on her gender identity.

Skrmetti said in the release that this policy would threaten First Amendment rights of employers, employees and customers in Tennessee and across America. Skrmetti’s also said it “shortchanges the long-recognized privacy and safety justifications for sex-segregated spaces like restrooms and changing facilities - among other legal concerns.”

“The EEOC has once again proposed enforcement guidance that extends beyond its statutory authority and threatens the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans,” Skrmetti said in the release. “Tennessee has successfully challenged EEOC’s unlawful guidance in the past and stands ready to do so again.”

A Tennessee federal court blocked implementation of a similar version of EEOC’s proposed guidance related to gender identity last year, Skrmetti said, and a different court later vacated it altogether.

“The coalition of states suggests that if EEOC insists on pursuing its proposed guidance, it must ‘make appropriate changes’ to avoid once more imposing unlawful gender-identity rules,” Skrmetti’s office said. “Should the EEOC decline, Tennessee and the other co-signing states are prepared to pursue appropriate legal action to protect their interests, affected employers, and the democratic process.”

Skrmetti was joined in the letter by state attorneys general from Arkansas, Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

