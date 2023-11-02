TCAT Nashville dismissed early ‘out of abundance of caution’ after lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Nashville campus “experienced a minor situation” that led to being placed on lockdown, according to a spokesperson with the college.

The situation at the TCAT campus was “controlled quickly” after a quick response from the police.

The spokesperson added that an early dismissal was issued “out of an abundance of caution” for the student body.

It is unclear what the situation was that prompted the lockdown and early dismissal.

