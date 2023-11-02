TCAT Nashville dismissed early ‘out of abundance of caution’ after lockdown

It is unclear what the situation was that prompted the lockdown and early dismissal.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Nashville campus “experienced a minor situation” that led to being placed on lockdown, according to a spokesperson with the college.

The situation at the TCAT campus was “controlled quickly” after a quick response from the police.

The spokesperson added that an early dismissal was issued “out of an abundance of caution” for the student body.

