Some sidewalk projects near Metro schools taking longer than a year to finish

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some families in South Nashville said they do not feel safe letting their kids walk to school without complete sidewalks.

WSMV4 Investigates found several sidewalk projects near Metro Nashville Public Schools are taking close to a year, if not longer, to complete.

Brooke Eurich runs with her daughter by Glengarry Elementary School, just around the corner from their home. However, there is not a complete sidewalk.

“I always feel a little nervous because there is a lot of traffic coming through and sometimes pretty quick,” Eurich said.

NDOT has a project currently underway to install a sidewalk along Glenpark Drive. The project began in June, more than four months ago. A portable toilet and some cones are the only signs of construction along Glenpark so far. NDOT said field work has not started, and the department expects the entire project to take at least another 14 months.

“Gosh, that is a long time,” Eurich said.

It is not the only lengthy sidewalk project near a Metro school. We looked at NDOT data for completed projects since 2022, as well as the estimated completion date for in-progress projects. They are taking, on average, eight months to complete.

“I hate that,” Andrea Daniel, who lives near the school, said. “I hate that. It is quite surprising.”

So what is taking so long? NDOT said simple concrete projects can take a few weeks, but others, like Glengarry, take longer since they have to install a new water line and relocate the gas line.

“There are a lot of families around here,” Eurich said. “It would be great if they could just get in and make it a priority and get it done.”

Eurich said she is ready for her run to feel a little safer.

