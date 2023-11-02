Smyrna police investigate possible security breach after guns stolen from officers’ cars

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is searching for suspects who are involved with stealing police equipment such as armor and firearms.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, three patrol vehicles were targeted and burglarized at officers’ homes.

Police said the perpetrators stole police equipment including armor and firearms. Police are working with other law agencies to apprehend the suspects.

According to the Smyrna Police Department, the policy states that weapons are to be secured or removed from the vehicle.

“Any breach of the policy will be addressed by police management,” SPD said. “We are very concerned about the situation and continue to work with multiple agencies toward a positive resolve for all.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

