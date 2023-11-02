Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture helps community digitize lives in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) has been in Nashville for its Community Curation Program.

According to a release, the program helps Nashville citizens and local organizations like Fisk Jubilee Singers digitize documents and preserve local Black history.

Throughout the month of October, people were able to bring their home movies, videos and audio tapes to have them digitized by the Smithsonian conservation staff members.

Over the course of a week, Smithsonian staff members convert five items of people’s choosing before returning the originals along with an NMAAHC flash drive with the digital files.

Smithsonian media conservation staff handled a wide range of media formats, for example:

Motion picture film: 8mm, Super 8mm, 16mm

Video: VHS, BetaMax, Hi-8, MiniDV

Audio: Audio Cassettes, ¼ inch reel-to-reel, DAT

The Smithsonian media conservation staff will also digitize flat items, photographic prints, postcards, and calling cards. NMAAHC said they cannot digitize 3D objects such as sculptures or film of any kind.

The digitization truck will be stationed at Fisk University’s John Hope and Aurelia E. Franklin Library at 10 a.m.

On Nov. 2, NMAAHC held a gOD-Talk Documentary Screening. The documentary is a culmination project of NMAAHC in association with the Pew Research Center and a five-year study of Black millennials and faith. The documentary explores the lives of the seven Black millennials and how they reimagined faith in the 21st century. The show will be at 7 p.m. For tickets, click here.

