Sexual Assault Center hosts ‘safe bar’ training program

The program helps train bar workers to recognize possible sexual assault
The Sexual Assault Center is trying to get more bars to join its "Safe Bar" program.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sexual Assault Center is trying to get more bars to join its “Safe Bar” program.

They held a safety meeting on Wednesday night at the Lucky Duck Lounge in East Nashville. The center works with local bars to train employees how to recognize sexual assault.

“This ultimately makes it safer for everyone, right?” said Tia Freeman, director of training and outreach for the Sexual Assault Center. “If you go into a bar who’s been trained by us, you know they have the tools in their repertoire to look out for you.”

Even if you aren’t a bartender or run a bar, you can get involved.

SAC trains people on what to look out for and how to intervene.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murfreesboro Police Department responds to a reported suicide at the university.
MTSU building closed after suicide, police say
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A driver died when their car crashed in Clarksville early Wednesday morning, according to the...
Driver identified in deadly Clarksville crash
TSSAA Ref Generic
Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections

Latest News

Lisa Spencer tells us how we can see Jupiter this week.
Jupiter will be visible in Middle Tennessee
Barry is eyeing a possible race against Rep. Mark Green in the Seventh Congressional District.
Former Mayor Megan Barry to consider run for Congress
The Sexual Assault Center is trying to get more bars to join its "Safe Bar" program.
Working with local bars to stop sexual assault
Rock blasting at an adjacent property caused the damage and injuries at Caymas Boats, according...
Ashland City building damaged in explosion