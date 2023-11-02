Sexual Assault Center hosts ‘safe bar’ training program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sexual Assault Center is trying to get more bars to join its “Safe Bar” program.

They held a safety meeting on Wednesday night at the Lucky Duck Lounge in East Nashville. The center works with local bars to train employees how to recognize sexual assault.

“This ultimately makes it safer for everyone, right?” said Tia Freeman, director of training and outreach for the Sexual Assault Center. “If you go into a bar who’s been trained by us, you know they have the tools in their repertoire to look out for you.”

Even if you aren’t a bartender or run a bar, you can get involved.

SAC trains people on what to look out for and how to intervene.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.