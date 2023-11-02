Private jet makes emergency landing in Lebanon

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A private jet made an emergency landing in Lebanon on Thursday morning, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Police said at about 11:30 a.m., multiple first responders arrived at the Lebanon Airport to assist in a possible emergency landing for a private jet.

The jet was circling the area after having issues with its landing gear. Lebanon police and fire units began preparing for the possibility of an emergency landing.

“Soon thereafter, the landing gear finally deployed, and the plane was able to safely land. We appreciate our officers’ quick response and the coordinated effort between LFD,” police said.

