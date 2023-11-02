Police searching for man accused of robbing Nashville bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified the suspect who robbed a bank near Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital twice in the past two weeks.

Police said warrants have been obtained against Tyrone Meriweather, 48, for aggravated robbery.

He is believed to have entered the US Bank at 4241 Harding Pike on Oct. 19 and demanded money at knifepoint.

Police said they believe he returned to the bank on Wednesday afternoon and again demanded money at knifepoint.

If you have information about Meriweather’s whereabouts, call Metro Nashville Police.

An arrest warrant charging agg. robbery has been issued against Tyrone Meriweather, 48, for the Oct. 19 robbery of US Bank's 4241 Harding Pke branch. He is also suspected in today's holdup at the same bank. The suspect in both cases demanded $ at knifepoint. See him? Call 911. https://t.co/gdH9o8KDh3 pic.twitter.com/Byow5KuFFV — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 2, 2023

