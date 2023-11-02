Police searching for man accused of robbing Nashville bank

Police believe Tyrone Meriweather is the suspect in two armed robberies at US Bank on Harding Pike.
Metro Nashville police said they’re pursuing strong leads at this time.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified the suspect who robbed a bank near Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital twice in the past two weeks.

Police said warrants have been obtained against Tyrone Meriweather, 48, for aggravated robbery.

He is believed to have entered the US Bank at 4241 Harding Pike on Oct. 19 and demanded money at knifepoint.

Police said they believe he returned to the bank on Wednesday afternoon and again demanded money at knifepoint.

If you have information about Meriweather’s whereabouts, call Metro Nashville Police.

