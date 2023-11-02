Pedestrian hit, critically injured in Nashville

The crash occurred on West End Avenue.
FILE
FILE(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was critically injured after being hit by a car in Nashville on Thursday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crash occurred on West End Avenue. No other details have been released at this time.

WSMV4 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story.

