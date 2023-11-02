Nashville man indicted after police say he raped woman who agreed to play Nintendo

William H. Judice, 33, was indicted Nov. 1 on eight counts of aggravated rape causing bodily injury.
Nov. 2, 2023
WARNING: Details in this report are disturbing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville man arrested in April after allegedly raping a woman who agreed to play Nintendo with him has been indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.

William H. Judice, 33, was indicted Nov. 1 on eight counts of aggravated rape causing bodily injury and one count of attempted second degree murder.

In February, the woman agreed to meet with Judice after briefly messaging with him online, according to a Metro Nashville Police Department affidavit. Shortly after meeting at his apartment in West Nashville, Judice began speaking about his sexual interests before inviting the woman inside his bedroom, according to police.

“(The victim) was under the impression they were going to be playing Nintendo, as it was in the bedroom and had been mentioned in the messages,” the affidavit says.

Judice then got on top of the woman, bound her arms and legs with rope and gagged her, police said. “Don’t make me make this tighter,” he said, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police Judice then violently raped her while telling her to “shut up.” The woman was injured during the incident and had to have emergency surgery, according to police.

Judice remains in Metro jail on a $195,000 bond, according to court records.

